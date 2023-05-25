Tinubu is God’s answer to prayers for good leadership – Senator Gaya

Sen. Kabiru Gaya has said that the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President-elect is God’s answer to the country’s prayers for good leadership.

He said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a joint prayer session organised by APC Stakeholders Forum on Wednesday night.

Gaya, who represents Kano-South Senatorial District in the Senate, said Tinubu’s antecedents when he was governor of Lagos State for two-terms was there for all to see.

He expressed optimism that if he could replicate what he did in Lagos State in terms of infrastructure and grow the state’s economy in spite of obvious odds at the national level, Nigeria would be a better place for all.

Gaya noted that Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect also worked hard as governor of Borno for two-terms where he addressed issues of insecurity that brought problems to the state.

According to the lawmaker, Tinubu and Shettima are a perfect match that has the capacity to bring Nigeria to greater heights and make it the envy of other nations.

“I am sure God will guide them to bring in place professionals as cabinet members to work with and form a good government in the interest of the country and its citizens,” he said.

Also speaking, retired Col. Abudumumini Aminu, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the forum said the joint prayer session which cut across religious faith was to pray for a successful tenure for the in-coming administration.

He said it was also to pray for national unity, peace, progress and the development of the country.

He particularly thanked party stakeholders who worked to ensure its success at the polls, adding that the event was to seek God’s intervention and commit the in-coming administration into His hands.

He expressed appreciation to those who made out time to attend the event from across states of the federation, saying their sacrifices and prayers for a better Nigeria would be granted by God.

Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, APC National Organising Secretary, represented Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman at the event which was attended by traditional rulers, members of the Diplomatic Corps and religious leaders.

Prayer for special wisdom on the in-coming administration, development, peace and unity in the country were offered at the event.

Some of the attendees who spoke to NAN, said there was need to regularly organise such prayer session to pray for the country and its leadership.

NAN reports that Tinubu will be sworn in on Monday.

The inauguration of the president of Nigeria is a ceremony to mark the commencement of a new four-year term.

During this ceremony, some 90 to 95 days after the presidential election, the president takes the presidential oath of office.

NAN reports that the first inauguration of Shehu Shagari took place on Oct. 1, 1979 the independence day of Nigeria.

Since the beginning of the fourt republic in 1999, all inaugurations have been held on May 29.

The most recent presidential inauguration was held on May 29, 2019, when President Muhammadu Buhari resumed his second term in office.

NAN reports that the recitation of the presidential oath of office is the only component in this ceremony mandated by the Nigerian Constitution.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria administers the presidential oath of office.

Since 1999, the oath has been administered at six scheduled public inaugurations, by five chief justices.

The ceremony is to hold at the Eagle Square,Three Arms Zone in Abuja.