Tinubu is better than Osinbajo, Peter Obi – Reno Omokri

Bola Tinubu (L) and Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Biodun Busari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said President-elect, Bola Tinubu is the better politician and resource manager than both Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

In his explanation, Omokri said his submission was evident in the antecedents of Tinubu when he was Lagos state governor, as he built both human resources and infrastructural facilities and increased Lagos internally generated revenue.

While he argued that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party was the best candidate in the 2023 elections, Omokri said he preferred the former Lagos governor to Osinbajo and Obi.

The PDP chieftain made these known in a Twitter post on Wednesday in reaction to Obi’s statement that he questioned APC why it failed to field Osinbajo as its standard bearer in the presidential election.

Omokri in his analysis further said the country experienced two economic recessions in President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, in which the Vice President is still a major player, but the President-elect developed innovative projects as a two-term Lagos governor.

Omokri said, “I’m afraid I have to disagree with Peter Obi that Osinbajo is better than Tinubu. Look at Nigeria in the last eight years. What was Osinbajo’s impact?

“The reason why Peter Obi lives in Lagos and not in Anambra, where he was Governor for eight years, is because Tinubu performed as Governor of Lagos, though he also lined his pocket.

“As Governor, Tinubu built new cities from scratch, ports, rail infrastructure, roads, hospitals, industries, independent power stations, paid civil servants, and mentored men like Osinbajo, Fashola, Aregbesola, Fayemi, Akabueze and co, who are now movers and shakers. He also increased Lagos’s internally generated revenue by 360%.”

He said, “In contrast, what did Osinbajo and Obi achieve while in power? Osinbajo and Buhari gave us two recessions, while Peter Obi’s singular boast is the beer factory, in which he had a personal investment, and saving the then equivalent of almost $400 million of Anambra money in a bank where he had significant interest in and was its former chairman. Every time that money yielded interest, Obi personally benefited in the millions of dollars!

“Tinubu may be a drug lord, and I will never have anything to do with such a vile person. However, put Osinbajo and Obi together and multiply them by 10, and Tinubu is still better than them in managing men and resources.”