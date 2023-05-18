Tinubu gets ‘GCFR’ title, as world leaders attend inauguration

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Several world leaders have indicated their interest in attending the May 29 inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, PTC, Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Asked to give the number of world leaders expected at the event, Mustapha said for security reasons, he could not give such a figure.

According to him, the President-elect would, next Thursday, be invested with the title of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR, which is exclusively given to presidents.

He said the inauguration is historically significant to Nigeria and the international community, particularly Africa because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood.

“For these reasons, we have chosen ‘Nigeria: Better Together’, as the theme for the 2023 transition.

“I am delighted to inform you that May 29, 2023 will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria and on that day we shall all be ushering in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In furtherance of discharging its functions, the PTC also interfaced with leading democratic nations including the United States of America and the Republic of Kenya, as part of its learning efforts to pick up useful lessons in line with international best practices.

“It is important to also state that these countries have specific legislations on Presidential Transition, some of which date back to 1963. It is our expectation that a specific legislation on presidential transition in Nigeria would be passed soon.

“Let me once again assure Nigerians and indeed the global community of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the seamless transfer of power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In a demonstration of this commitment, the President has directed all relevant government institutions to cooperate with and support the transition process through engagement with the President-elect’s Team.

“It is with great delight, therefore, that I unveil the schedule of activities marking the 2023 Presidential Inauguration. They are as follows:

“Tuesday 23rd May 2023: Regimental Dinner in honour of the Commander in Chief; Wednesday, 24th May 2023: Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting, Council Chambers, Presidential Villa;

“Thursday, 25th May 2023: Investiture of the President-Elect and Vice-President-Elect with the National Honors of

Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic GCFR and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger GCON respectively and Handover of Transition Documents;

“Friday 26th May, 2023: Public Lecture and Jumaat Prayer, National Mosque @ 10:00 am & 1:30 pm;

“Saturday, 27th May, 2023: Inauguration Lecture on the topic: Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development by His Excellency, Uhuru M. Kenyatta, former President of Kenya;

“Saturday 27th May, 2023: Children’s Day Programme; Sunday, 28th May, 2023: Inter-denominational Church Service at

National Christian Centre and Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night at State House Conference Centre;

“Monday, 29th May, 2023: Inauguration Parade/Swearing-In at Eagle Square, CBD by 10:00am;

“Monday, 29th May, 2023: Post Inauguration Luncheon at State House Banquet Hall by 1:30 pm (Strictly for Mr. President with brother Presidents, Heads of Government and his invited guests).

“So far invitations have been sent to the Presidents and Heads of Government as well as Heads of International Organisations. We are also glad to report that many of these invitees have

“Finally, let me assure everyone that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of all people throughout the inauguration period”.