Tinubu broke record in 24 hours – Charly Boy reacts to fuel subsidy

Nigerian singer and socio-political activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has reacted to the plan of President Bola Tinubu to remove subsidy from fuel.

According to the musician, he remarked that the new president has broken a record in less than 24 hours of being inaugurated.

Recall the president had, on Monday, during his inaugural speech, said the subsidy will no longer be sustained.

The declaration has continued to spark mixed reactions from citizens and stakeholders alike, even resulting in long queues at filling stations across the country and a hike in transport fares.

Weighing on the matter, Charly Boy expressed worry over Tinubu’s controversial decision on the subsidy.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the entertainer wondered if people who had been supportive of the president would not also suffer the brunt of his decision.

He wrote, “Tinubu don break record within 24 hours after swearing-in. Fuel scarcity and fuel price have increased after announcing fuel subsidy removal. Day 1 hitting the ground running.

“The question is, are the BATIS going to buy this fuel in different prices from what We Buy??? We go soon learn”.