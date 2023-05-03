Photos: Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt ahead of projects commissioning 

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, ahead of the commissioning of the state projects executed by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu was received by Governor and his entourage on Wednesday morning at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The jet of the President-elect landed at the airport at 10:03 am on Wednesday, according to a report by Politics Nigeria.

Wike’s entourage had members of the National and State Assemblies, local government chairmen, and government appointees.

Supporters of the governor were also present at the airport to welcome the President-elect, as they were allowed into the tarmac area under strict security control.

The state government is expected to host the President-elect later in the evening at the state banquet.

Recall that Wike had, in a state broadcast on Tuesday, declared Wednesday as a public holiday, urging residents of the state to come out en masse to welcome Tinubu.