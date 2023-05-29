Tight security as Lagos residents storm TBS for Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s inauguration

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Armed security personnel on Monday took over the Tarawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, the venue of the inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as the democratically elected and 16th Governor and deputy of Lagos State.

The security personnel, led by Nigeria Police, Department of State Security, DSS, Ong others, amid slight rainfall, had a yeoman’s task of controlling the surging crowd struggling to gain access into the venue.

As of 9.58, dignitaries and guests have taken over the colourful arena awaiting the arrival of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Hamzat.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, in a landslide victory over his opponent Jimi Agbaje of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was elected to the Office of Governor of Lagos State at the 2019 Lagos State gubernatorial election, held on March 9, 2019 and sworn-in as the 15th Governor at TBS, Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu, remarkably, emerged as the winner of the March 9, 2023 governorship election of Lagos State, defeating his closest rival of Labour Party, LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Olajide Adediran, as the third runner’s up.

Sanwo-Olu, was sworn-in by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke at exactly 11:32 am, shortly after his Deputy, Hamzat took the oath of office amid cheers from the massive crowd at TBS.

Details later…