Three talking points ahead of Manchester City vs Real Madrid

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester City will lock horns with defending champions Real Madrid tonight for the return leg fixture of the 2022/2023 UEFA champions league semi-final. The first leg had ended in a goal apiece for both teams courtesy of long strikes from Vinicius Junior and Kevin De-Bruyne in the 36th and 67th minutes respectively.

The defending champions, currently seated 2nd on the league table, failed to capitalize on the advantage of the first goal and watched their opponent dictate play from their tight pressings at certain points during the match.

The night at the Santiago Bernabeu was all shades of glitz and flair. Spectators were treated to spectacular halves of exciting football and many had wished that the clash could just have been a final football match in Istanbul come the 10th of June. What really played out was the stylistic approach from City’s endless passes versus the beautiful transitions and build-up plays of the reigning champions.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, here are the three talking points that will influence the full-time result of the match:

Both teams are relaxed

The clash at the Etihad might be a semi-final but both teams will go all out to play what can be equally be a UCL final match on Wednesday night. Madrid will be contending to add another final fixture to their schedule after they won the Copa Del Rey against Osasuna and watched the league title slip into the hands of their arch-rival Barcelona over the weekend. City, on the other hand, can rest assured that the title league is just a win away following Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton and Hove on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s approach to the match against Granada was an obvious pointer that the Italian man has only but succumbed to losing the league title to Barcelona as he fielded a starting XI which included Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez, Mendy and Eden Hazard. The Galaticos struggled and pushed but could not break the deadlock until the 70th minutes following the introduction of Vinicius and Modric.

2.Vinicius versus who?

Last week’s tie was much anticipated with the potential tussle for supremacy between youngsters Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland – both players who are currently enjoying the peaks of their careers in European top-flight.

As it stands, Vini is currently the one, who pulls the string for Real Madrid’s attack, accounting for 23 goals of Real Madrid out of a total of 70 goals in the league. In addition, Vini has scored 7 goals in the Champions league out of a total of 26.

Since joining the English champions in a summer move from Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland’s superb form in the match is way more ridiculous. The Norwegian striker has scored a whopping 52 goals in all competitions this season and still counting.

However, Haaland struggled at the Bernabeu while Vini thrived. The Brazilian whizzed past defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones at ease and eventually got his name on the scoresheet.

On the contrary, defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba contained Haaland so well that the lethal striker could only manage 21 touches throughout the contest. As a result, City had to rely on Kevin De Bruyne’s long-range effort to cancel Vini’s opener.

Whether the battle for supremacy between the duo will ensue again remains uncertain. Haaland will hope to get on the scoresheet and Vini will yet try to put up a masterclass performance just as he displayed last week.

3. What tactics?

Guardiola’s decision not to make any substitution against Real Madrid raised a plethora of eyebrows. The Spaniard coach explained his decision not to make any changes because he felt he needed to retain the players who could play passes well. The decision turned out well as Bernado, Grealish and De Bruyne helped soak pressure from the reigning champions till the end of the match.

Carlo Ancelotti made three changes in quick succession and will head into tomorrow’s match with Eduardo Camavinga doubtful after picking up a slight injury. Rumours have it that Camavinga might start from the bench but it is still tentative if Carlo might resort to a four-man midfield to contain City’s press and fluidity.

Still, Guardiola has to contend with the same back-line but a different psyche to keep Vini at bay; his decision to withdraw John Stones to the back-line.

It is, indeed, going to be a mouth-watering encounter and it is only time before the team that will travel to Istanbul is known.