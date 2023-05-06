Three persons killed as cultists clash in Sagamu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three persons were confirmed killed, as hoodlums suspected to be cultists clashed in Sagamu, the headquarters of Sagamu local government area of Ogun state.

It was gathered that the young men, who are members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities, relaunched their supremacy battle on Tuesday, shooting at one another.

As at Saturday, three persons were said to have been shot dead in the ongoing fracas that has brought commercial activities to a halt in some parts of Sagamu.

It was gathered that several other persons sustained injuries in the attack, sending shivers down the spines of residents.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that one of the victims, an attendant at Awabat filling station in Ijokun, simply identified as Matey was shot dead on Friday night, by some yet-to-be identified persons.

“We don’t know if he was a cultist, we don’t know what happened. We just saw that he was shot dead by cultists. He’s a petrol attendant at Awabat in Ijokun,” the eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that three persons were killed in the fracas.

Oyeyemi added that many of the cultists have been arrested by the police.

“Yes, three persons were killed in Sagamu by cultists. But we have arrested many of them. The Commissioner of Police has directed our tactical teams to be on standby. We have started trailing those involved and many are in custody. We are clamping in on them, more will still be arrested,” Oyeyemi said.