‘This lie was unnecessary’, Fans dismiss Tacha’s claim of N9.2m dress at AMVCA 

Some fans of Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide have rebuffed the claim made by the reality star that her dress to AMVCA 2023 cost N9.2 million.

The 9th edition of AMVCA was held from May 18 to 20 at the Eko Hotels and Suites Convention Centre in Lagos with celebrities adorning glamorous outfits with captivating fashion details.

Tacha, on Saturday, took to her Twitter account to share pictures of her dressed in a blue-flailing gown with an ensemble of see-through veil at her lap and bust.

In the tweet, she revealed the cost of the dress, designed by celebrity designer Tolu Bally, was in the region of $20,000.

She tweeted, “Everybody looks amazing on the black carpet today. But we all know that nobody comes close.”

The reality star accompanied the tweet with a picture of an invoice for $20,000 to evidence her claim.

Reactions have since trolled Tacha over what many described as a false claim that was not necessary.

Others faulted her decision to purchase such expensive gown for a one-night event.

@oscarfranklincf: Noooooooo this lie wasn’t necessary I swear!!!!

@marythesa; Tacha will use 20k dollars to make a dress? Na lie! She never reach abeg !

@jayjaysixtus: You wore a 9.2m naira cloth to an award ceremony you were not even nominated, just to go and clap for others you spent 9.2m on a single cloth that u will not even wear more than ones ? Tho wetin concern me ? Abi na my money ni r

@simmi_dollar: Some of this celebrities can just lie I can never believe anything da say….9.2 million dress how much be her net worth sef Omo liars everywhere

@EveraMiles: This is ridiculous to wear a dress for such an amount just for one occasion. It’s wasteful, no shades!!