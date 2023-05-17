Thierry Henry hails Balogun for snubbing England, Nigeria for US

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has hailed the decision of Folarin Balogun to pledge his national team allegiance to United States of America as against England and Nigeria.

According to Henry, the 21-year-old chances of playing regularly for the Three Lions are slim considering the star-studded attack of the team.

Henry told CBS Sports, “I think it’s a great one [coup] because they [USA]are missing a number 9. Now for him it’s going to be important next season to play.

“We all know for the national team with England he had to battle with Callum Wilson, [Ivan] Toney, Ollie Watkins, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane.

“He’s a great, great, great player for the US.”

Balogun was born in the States, but grew up in England and was also eligible to play for Nigeria.