Thiago Silva wants Chelsea contract canceled after Todd Boehly criticism

By Efosa Taiwo

Thiago Silva is set to pull the plug on his Chelsea contract and move back to his native Brazil this summer.

The Brazillian has been a pivotal player for Chelsea since moving from Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2020.

Silva has been a regular in the central defence of the Blues and was recently rewarded with a one-year extension of his contract.

According to Globe Esporte, Silva is now keen to terminate his Chelsea contract at the end of the season because he wants to move back to boyhood club Fluminense.

The Rio de Janeiro-based side are second in Brazil’s Serie A and recently signed Real Madrid legend Marcelo.

This comes weeks after Silva had torn into Chelsea’s miserable campaign, itemizing some of the factors responsible for the dip in the club’s performance this season.

“I think the first step has been made,” he said. “An incorrect step, but it has been made. We can’t be blaming the managers if we don’t take responsibility. It’s a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision.

“Change of ownership, new players arriving – we had to increase the size of the changing room because it didn’t fit the size of the squad. A positive point is that there are amazing players in the squad but on the other hand there are always players that are going to be unhappy.

“There is always going to be someone upset because not everyone can play. The manager can only pick 11 from a squad of 30-something – that’s tough. Some can’t make the squad, we signed eight in January, we need to stop and put a strategy in place otherwise next season we could make the same mistakes.”