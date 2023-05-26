‘They rip me’, Portable bemoans exclusion from Tinubu’s Renewed Hope concert 

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has bemoaned his exclusion from the Renewed Hope Concert held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

The concert saw a display of performances from top artistes including Buju, Brymo, Fireboy, Asake, Naira Marley, Tony Tetuila, Seyi Vibes among a host of others.

The event was held in honour of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shetimma as they prepare for their inauguration on May 29.

In a now-viral video, the Zazzoo crooner expressed his disappointment over being snubbed despite supporting Tinubu vigorously prior to his election.

He claimed that those artistes who got invited for the concert never campaigned for the President-elect as much as he did.

He said, “They have ripped me. I used to shout up and down: Akwe [There is] Tinubu and when I do so people insult me. But I continued posting it.”

“They did not post you, Uncle Tinubu. We were the ones that fought for you. We fought for you in Lagos, everywhere, including online.”

Portable, however, stated that he knows that the president-elect may have considered him for the event but for some middlemen who snubbed him.