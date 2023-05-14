There’s a lot of potential in Nigerian entertainment industry – Entrepreneur, Babatunde Faluyi

Nigerian entrepreneur cum philanthropist, Babatunde Benedict Faluyi popularly known as Engr Tundegod, has committed to investing in the development of local and grassroots talent and supporting the growth of the entertainment industry through a series of strategic partnerships and initiatives.

Speaking about his passion and blueprint, Eng. Tundegod emphasized his desire to “give back” and make a positive impact in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He noted that despite Nigeria’s enormous potential for producing world-class talent, the industry has often been marred by a lack of resources, infrastructure, and support.

Babatunde who doubles as the project manager of Plantgeria Company and CEO of Baneyo Global Services LTD; is well-positioned to drive change and innovation in the industry. He has already begun working with up-and-coming artists, beauty queens, producers, and filmmakers to provide funding, mentorship, and access to industry networks.

His philanthropic focus is on creating an enabling environment that empowers local or grassroots talent and encourages the growth of the creative sector. He stated that his initiatives are designed to provide a platform for local and indigenous African voices, stories, and talents to be heard and celebrated.

“I am excited about the potential of the Nigerian entertainment industry, and I am committed to supporting its growth and development. Through my philanthropy initiatives, I have created a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures and supports the creative aspirations of young Nigerians”, said Babatunde.

His philanthropic engagements has already garnered significant attention in Portharcourt City and Niger Delta region where he’s known as a chief player in the pageant and entertainment industry. Through his NGO, Tunde.god Foundation, he has partnered with several organizations including pageant queens to carry out humanitarian projects across the South-South region, Lagos and Abuja.

Widely admired for his unique personality, Babatunde noted that his commitment to humanitarian is “God influenced”, stressing that he is “poised to empower young Nigerians to break boundaries and create content that reflects the vibrancy and diversity of our society”.

Engr Tunde’s vision to support the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry is inspiring and visionary. His philanthropic drive has not gone unnoticed and he has received numerous industry accolades for his work in promoting local content and talent in Nigeria.