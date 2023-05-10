The role of functional book policy in Africa

By Prisca Sam-Duru

It’s another interesting period in the book industry as the 22nd Nigeria International Book Fair, NIBF, holds from Wednesday, May 10th to Saturday, May 13th, 2023.

Happening at Yard 158 Event Arena, Opposite The Citadel, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun Ikeja, Lagos, this edition is themed “The Role of a Functional National Book Policy in the African Book Ecosystem”.

Chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust (NBFT), Michael Oluwatuyi, told newsmen ahead of the fair that the 22nd edition of the fair has been designed to contribute greatly to the development of the book and knowledge industry in Nigeria.

“One of the core mandates of NBFT/NIBF is promoting the reading culture. It is one reason why we have done the fair 21 times before now and a major motivation for staging it again this year. Our people must read, and read, more and more,” he stated.

Activities lined up for NIBF 2023 according to him, include International Conference & opening ceremony, on Wednesday, 10th May, 2023, with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, Professor Ismail Junaidu, as guest speaker. Other speakers expected at the conference are Dr. John Asein, DG, Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC; Prof. Olasupo Jegede, former Dean of the Faculty of Education, UNILAG; and Mr. Folu Agoi, National President, PEN Nigeria. The chairman of the conference is Dr Hamid Bobboyi, Executive Secretary of UBEC. The Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, is also expected as Special Guest of Honour at the conference. Other personalities expected are Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, State, as Chief Host, and Commissioner for Education Lagos state, Folashade Adefisayo, etc.

The international conference he noted, will create an opportunity for attendees to meet with the book industry leaders, break new markets, network, and learn about the innovations and strategies to promote their products and services. Huge discounts on books and other learning and teaching materials, facilitating sales opportunities, generating placement of orders, and negotiating contracts will be available.

There will also be Tertiary Education Summit; a new programme of the Nigeria Book Fair Trust. To be looked into, is the negative impact of the incessant industrial imbroglio between the government and tertiary institutions’ staff on the present and future of Nigerian students. The search for a lasting solution to this perennial problem and other challenges of tertiary education in Nigeria brought the inclusion of the programme. Experts from across the tiers of tertiary education in Nigeria have been invited to discuss this year’s chosen theme; “Fresh Ideas for Overhauling Nigeria’s Tertiary Education Complex”. The Lead Speaker is the VC of the University of Benin and Chair, Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria, CVC, Prof. Lilian Salami. She will be joined by a host of other speakers including; former Commissioner for Higher Education, Delta State, Prof. Hope Eghagha, and Head of Department of English, Lagos State University, Dr Pius Akhimien, etc. Aare Afe Babalola, The Founder and Chairman of Afe Babalola University, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour while Prof Folashade Tolulope Ogunsola, the VC of University of Lagos is Chief Host.

Schools and children will not be left out in this 22nd edition as four days have been set aside for various fun-filled activities. Activities for schools and children which include; Spelling WhizVocab, ChampCreative Writing, Chess Game, Mathematics Competition, Talk Show, Parents and Children Funfair, will last for the duration of the fair.

The event will also feature expository workshops and various programmes. This is designed to benefit actual and intending publishers, booksellers, authors, librarians, printers and other stakeholders.

Interestingly, the number of foreign organisations that will feature in NIBF 2023 is higher than the number during the 21st edition. This year’s features exhibitors and trade visitors from Canada, India, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Africa, Kenya, Cameroon, Ghana and other African countries.

The activities of the book fair will be live on YouTube and other social media platforms to avail people with distance barriers the opportunity to connect remotely real-time.

From left -Dr. Taofeek Olatunnosun of Association of Nigerian Authors; Temitayo Olaoye of Afkar Printing & Publishing Ltd; NBRP President, Mr. Richard Mammah; NPA Vice Chair, Mrs. Yomi Ogunlari; Pioneer Chairman NBFT, Mr. Dayo Alabi; incumbent Chairman, NBFT, Mr. Oluwadare Oluwatuyi; CIPPON President, Mr Olugbemi Malomo; and NBFT Executive Secretary, Mr. Abiodun Omotubi at the Press Conference for NIBF 2023 in Lagos.