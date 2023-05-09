The kind of governor Edo needs in 2024 – Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Special Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as governor of Edo State, Hon Charles Idahosa on Monday said the race for Edo state 2024 governorship election must not be reduced to ethnicity for competence and capacity to lead the people.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Benin City on Tuesday, Idahosa said the shout by the people of Esan extraction that it was their turn to produce the next governor is not acceptable saying all the previous governorship primary elections in the past have had Esan politicians participate and so that of 2024 should not be an exemption.

Idahosa said the people should look out for quality people and that the Esan need to consult with other ethnic groups to produce the best.

He said “There is no time elections are being conducted and tied to a particular ethnic group or tied to a particular senatorial district. Recently Governor Obaseki, there was no time left for the Benins alone, every other tribe took part in that election and the best person won in the primaries so anybody to say it is my turn is unacceptable to me.

“The good thing about Edo State is that there is no ethnic group, there is no tribe in Edo state that cannot trace the origin from Benin. That’s a statement of fact so we don’t want a situation where politicians will use ethnicity, or religion, to divide us. As the activities of the 2024 Edo state governorship race gather momentum, we need a true Edolite who we seek at this time for a quest for a better Edo, we want a proper Edo person, not Benin, not Esan, not Afemai. Every Edo person is eminently qualified to run for the governorship of the state and we are now left to look at all of them, look at their profile, look at their experience, and make a choice. Reducing our choice of areas will not be acceptable.

“If we want to start breaking it down you will discover that each senatorial district can give reasons why it should be their turn because there are so many advantages some areas have had above others.

“For example, like Benin’s, we can say we want to hold on to the governorship because we haven’t produced the Vice President of this country, Late Admiral Aikhomu was Vice President, Akhigbe was Vice President and we the Benins have never done it or have that privilege, there was a time two Esan men chairman of a National Chairman of Political Parties, Tom Ikimi, and Late Tony Anenih.

“Let us leave all this sentiment and look for any aspirants that can be governor to all.”