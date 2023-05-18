The journey to a ‘Singaporean wonder’

Professor Charles Soludo

By CHRISTIAN ABURIME

IN the world today, Asia’s Singapore continues to be referenced and celebrated as the most successful development story that emerged from the 20th century. Dubbed a ‘little red dot’ on the Asian continent map, Singapore was indeed a tiny island country with little natural resources; a Third World country that got transformed into a prosperous, modern, smart first-world city-state thriving with rapid growth, full employment, life expectancy, education, housing and other socio-economic infrastructure milestones.

But a society does not get transformed in such a phenomenal manner without a transformative agent. Behind the Singapore success story was the larger-than-life reputation of its world-respected former president, Lee Kuan Yew. It was Yew who, through his ingenious vision and astute leadership, led the economic transformation of Singapore into a modern-day wonder.

Lee Kuan Yew passed away in 2015, but his legacy thrives on. No doubt, the world will continue to witness amazing stories like those of Singapore and Yew in diverse measures.

Closer home, comes the big question: Will Anambra State become a Singaporean marvel under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo? Well, if the last one year of performance in infrastructure development by the governor is anything to go by, a Singaporean experience is surely in the offing in Anambra State.

As an accomplished economist who had served as a presidential economic adviser and Central Bank Governor, Professor Soludo became the Governor of Anambra State with a rich hindsight that there cannot be economic transformation without infrastructure investments. On hitting the ground sprinting from his first day of being sworn in as governor, Soludo has had a crystal clear vision which was well spelt out in his now famous manifesto(The People’s Manifesto).

And one of the core areas he addressed succinctly was to transform Anambra State into “a livable and prosperous smart megacity” and “Africa’s new axis of sustainable prosperity”. A place where people, Ndi Anambra and visitors alike, would prefer to live, learn, work, invest, relax and enjoy.

In order to actualise that grand vision, the economist in Soludo knew that he must invest massively in critical infrastructure. True to his vision, the governor took off aggressively under one of his Five-Solution policy pillars, namely: Infrastructure and Economic Transformation.

Within 12 months, Soludo’s Anambra became what observers now routinely call a ‘huge construction site’. It is neither tales by moonlight nor playing to the gallery. It is a verifiable daylight reality of concrete achievements by a quiet achiever despite the obfuscating aura of political distractions and controversies cast around him by his traducers.

For a start, Governor Soludo early last year declared a state of emergency on roads in order to improve road infrastructure throughout the state. Swinging into action, he awarded and flagged off 261 kilometres road contracts crisscrossing all the 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

Today, some of the awarded road constructions have been completed while others are under various stages of completion. Even more reassuring is that the road projects come with complementary full-scale desilting of drainage channels and are designed to last at least 20 years! In addition to major road constructions, reconstructions and rehabilitations, the Soludo administration also embarked on palliative works on many roads across the state, thereby making them motorable for Ndi Anambra as was enjoyed during the last festive season. With the improving road infrastructure, Anambra’s economy is being primed for robust flourishing.

Taking the journey of infrastructure and economic transformation further, Governor Soludo also latched on to improving power supply. His government developed a clear road map to 24/7 electricity in Anambra State, being executed in collaboration with power sector partners with the ultimate goal of providing regular power in key cities over the next 2 years. For instance, the government signed an MOU with Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, thus building a collaborative pact that has engendered the steadily improving power supply across Anambra State till date.

In fact, some feeders in the state are now receiving 22 hours of power every day. Aside that, the Soludo government has also converted over 6,380 diesel-powered streetlights to solar to sustainably keep our streets well lit at night at minimum cost.

What is more, the Phase 2 of converting additional 11,000 more street lights to solar is underway. When an improved power supply meets a state of improved security, the result is a buoyant night economy already emerging in Anambra!

Have we arrived now? Well, the journey of transformation continues in the transport sector. As infrastructure development cannot be fully enjoyed without a functional transportation system, Governor Soludo developed and is executing a strategic Transport Intervention Plan.

The plan encompasses the modernisation of water transportation for riverside areas in the state; the construction of bus terminals at Ekwulobia, Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi; strict adherence to civil aviation safety and operational standards at the airport; refurbishment and repair of existing boats and water buses; continuing work to complete the Anambra International Airport; completing a feasibility study for sky train with a pilot in Onitsha, with exploring financing options; and rejuvenating Anambra Transport Management Agency to address the traffic chaos. Still, the journey goes on.

From Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem, ‘The Rhyme of the Ancient Mariner’, comes the famous line: ‘Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink’. In Anambra State, water is everywhere around us too but is often not clean or safe enough for Ndi Anambra to drink and use for other purposes. Yet, water is an essential part of any economic transformation. That is why the Soludo government also kept faith with improving water resources for the people.

Thus, the government conducted hydrogeological and hydrological mapping of the state; developed a concession plan for water supply in Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, Ihiala, Aguata and other areas; rehabilitated and resuscitated water supply to the state Secretariat Complex; and collaborated with UNICEF to rehabilitate 98 hand pump boreholes in the 7 LGAs.

Aburime is CPS to Governor Soludo of Anambra State