Texaco, STEAM Fun Fest to train 500 Lagos secondary students

By Tunde Oso

Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf Limited (“TNOS”), a Chevron company, in partnership with the STEAM Fun Fest team, have kicked off Project iCommunity to train 500 students in 10 Lagos public schools in creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The competition, which is centred around the theme “Solving Our Community’s Problems Using Design Thinking” will see 500 students undergo Design Thinking training, after which 10 students will be selected from each school to present their school’s solution to a panel of judges at the STEAM Competition Pitch Day.

The project kicked off with the training of teachers and the onboarding of the 10 schools.

The student training on design thinking will span 4 weeks which started on the 10th of May across the 10 schools in Education District 3 while the Pitch Competition Finals would hold in July.

Speaking on behalf of the STEAM Fun Fest team during the teacher training and onboarding Titi Adewusi, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf to bring Project iCommunity to Lagos public schools. One of the goals of STEAM Fun Fest is to improve the students’ problem-solving skills and prepare them for the future of work. Critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and collaboration are the key skills of the future and Project iCommunity will give the children an opportunity to hone these skills.”

Representing the Lagos State, Mrs. Abiola Adebola, the District Director, said, “The Lagos State Ministry of Education is delighted to partner with Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf and STEAM Fun Fest on Project iCommunity. This project aligns with our vision of providing quality education and preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. We believe that Project iCommunity will help to develop problem-solving skills, creativity, and critical thinking in our students.”

During the training of teachers and onboarding of schools, Dr Tola Salau, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education thanked Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf for the sponsorship of Project iCommunity and reiterated on the need for teachers’ full commitment to ensure the success of the project.