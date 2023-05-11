Terrorists release 11 kidnapped worshippers in Kaduna; 14 still in captivity

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab has confirmed that 11 out of the over 40 worshippers kidnapped in a Kaduna church by terrorists last Sunday have regained freedom.

News of their release spread on Wednesday night, even though the authorities were yet to react.

In a terse message to Vanguard on Thursday morning, Rev Joseph Hayab stated that “Yes some of them are back home but 14 are still with the bandits.

A woman with her child returned after they abandoned her in the bush.”

He said about 28 of the kidnapped worshippers, have so far, returned to their respective families.

