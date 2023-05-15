Terrorists kill 18, injure 30 in Zamfara state

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have killed about 18 locals in renewed attacks on villages in Zamfara state, Northwest Nigeria.

The terrorists also injured about 30 during the attack on Sunday night in Dankurmi villages of Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara state.

Hon. Iliyasu Dahiru Daraga, a local official in the affected area , said “the peasants were in their homelands such as Mastematsi, Katoge and Tabanni, a town called Matankari, suddenly the bandits appeared and killed 10 people. They proceeded to the road to Dankurmi and killed 8 people. The 8 killed were buried at Dankurmi. The 10 killed were still there, in the villages they were attacked .”

He said about 9 of those injured were receiving treatment in a private hospital; 10 in a public hospital while another 10 who were critically injured have been moved to a General hospital in neighbouring Kebbi State.

He said the bandits attacked the area at about 10am and operated freely till about 3pm.

According to him; security operatives arrived at about 4pm, when the gunmen had unleashed terror and left.

He alleged that it was a reprisal attack as one of the villagers who was associated with the terrorists, was allegedly killed by men of the local vigilante group.

He explained that in all those villages he mentioned where the attacks took place, the entire women have migrated to Dankurmi as IDPs.

He said the terrorists have razed one third of Katoge village and called on the authorities to come to the people ‘s aid.

There was no response on the attacks from the authorities as at the of filing this report.