Terrorists abduct Kaduna monarch’s wife, Children; kill herdsman, loot shops

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have reportedly, attacked the palace of the Emir of Kagarko in Kaduna State where they allegedly abducted his wife and 9 children.

A local said the terrorists killed a herdsman in Kuchimi village and looted shops in the area.

According to the locals, the suspected terrorists kidnapped the children and grandchildren of Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Emir of Kagarko in Southern Kaduna State.

“They raided the area around 11:15 pm on Sunday, May 7, 2023, and headed directly to the Emir’s residence, took away his youngest wife, nine children and grandchildren. The wife later escaped and returned home.”

“They also kidnapped three other persons, including a lady. They injured one Audu Kwakulu of Unguwan Pah and killed one herdsman in Kuchimi village. They looted 7 shops in Janjala village on their way back,” he said.

The police were yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report.