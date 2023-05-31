Terrorists abduct APC women leaders after attending Kaduna Gov’s inauguration

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Families of two All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders who were allegedly

abducted by terrorists in Kaduna State; have appealed to the authorities to come to their rescue.

Journalists were told on Wednesday in Kaduna that the 2 women who were women leaders in the APC, Hajiya Lami Awarware and her assistant, Hajiya Haulatu Aliyu, were now in captivity and no one was contacted over their matter.

According to the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai, the women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state were kidnapped along the Manini flash point of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state after attending the inauguration of the state governor, Senator Uba Sani.”

“The bandits blocked the road and kidnapped the two APC women leaders including dozens of others. The kidnapped women leaders are Birnin Gwari APC women leader, Hajiya Lami Awarware and her assistant, Hajiya Haulatu Aliyu,” he alleged.

‘After they were kidnapped on Tuesday, the kidnappers took them to the forest. The abductors are yet to contact the families of the victims or any person in the area.”

The police and APC officials in Kaduna State were yet to react to the incident.

For some time, fleeing terrorists were reported to have encircled Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area, after migrating from neighbouring Zamfara state due to land and air bombardment by the Nigerian military.