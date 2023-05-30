Tension in Delta community as illegal oil thieves attack police

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THERE is apprehension in Oghior community of Udu Council Area of Delta State as suspected illegal oil bunkers attacked two operational vehicles of security operatives drafted from Ovwian Police Division in a gun duel following reports of oil thieves.

The attack was confirmed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in a text message.

The police Image maker also confirmed the arrest of two suspects. According to him, “We have two suspects and they will be charged to court.”

Vanguard gathered that the security operatives had arrested a truck ladened with suspected crude oil with the owner.

That in furtherance of the investigations the owner took Police to Oghior deport where the product was loaded.

According to source, “The arrested suspect led security operatives to the community as hoodlums who had barricaded the entrance to the community engaged the the police in a shoot out leading to a pining down of their vehicles.

“The security operatives were pin down for over two hours before the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Shaba led an offensive rescue with local vigilantees and his men of the pin down officers after a heavy gun battle.

“The bunkerers were armed with sophisticated weapons during the gun duel and one of the suspected bunkerers identified as Etomax was shot on his two legs before he was taken away by the police.” The anonymous source revealed.

Narrating their ordeal, Chairman of the local vigilante, Mr Wisdom Umukoro said, “On Friday we were in our checkpoint when the DPO from Ovwian station came to mobilize us to follow him to the community.

“On our way, the boys armed with dangerous weapons engaged the police in a shoot out, and in that process, the arrested suspect who was in handcuffs escaped with the help of the hoodlums in the community.

“After the departure of the police, the hoodlums led by one Asharp attacked us, my son Favour Umukoro, 23, and our members were seriously beaten and injured. We could not do anything because they were armed.

“This is not the first time, the hoodlums had a shoot out with the military men few months ago and their bunkering camps and depot were destroyed.

“After their previous shoot with the military, they returned to the bush and continued their illegal bunkering activities before another shoot out encounter with the police last Friday.

“Presently we have been chased out of our home and we are speaking to you from our hideout, and our properties have been destroyed.

“When these boys are arrested, prominent leaders, Chiefs and politicians would go and get them bailed.

“When Asharp was arrested some time ago, a Former Commissioner went to the police station to secure his bail and this is the result of the bail, and as we speak, some of the community Leaders are on the run to evade arrest.

“We want the state and federal government to come to our rescue from the menace of these hoodlums.” He added.

As at press time, the local vigilante in the area have been allegedly chased from the community by the the suspected oil bunkerers operating in the area and their security post burnt down at Oghior junction.