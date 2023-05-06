Tension as vigilante arrests suspected herdsman in Delta forest

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

TENSION, yesterday, enveloped Agbor-Nta, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, following the arrest of a suspected Fulani herdsman by members of the community vigilante group in the forest.

The suspect whose name was given as Abu Alli, was said to be lurking in the community’s forest where he was apprehended with charms and cut-to-size cutlasses.

The vigilante group led by its chairman, Mr Francis Ofuonyeafuzor, raided the forest after it was tipped off by a female farmer in the community, alleging that the young Fulani boy was an informant to herdsmen who have been reported attacking residents and travellers in the area.

A community source who pleaded anonymity alleged that the suspect had on several occasions stolen yams, pepper and other crops to feed himself in the bush.

Saying that the suspect was taken to the community head who directed a team of the community youths, hunters and the vigilante to comb the forest with a view to apprehending his gang members, the source said the suspect confessed that he has been living in the bush for some time now.

The source who said the suspect claimed that he was producing herb, said the suspect also confessed to have lived in the bush of other communities in Agbor but was chased out by indigenes.

Chairman of the vigilante group, Mr. Francis Ofuonyeafuzor who spoke to newsmen, narrated how the boy was arrested in the bush, disclosing that his makeshift hut was brought down.

He said; “raiding of the forest will serve as a signal to his gang members (herdsmen) that Agbor-Nta farms and forest is not a safe place for criminal act.

While saying that Agbor people are hospitable, he held that it was a crime for a complete stranger to live in the bush, adding that the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Effort made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State, DSP Edafe Bright to speak on the matter, proved abortive as at press time.