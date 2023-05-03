Tension as articulated vehicle crushes Kaduna girl to death

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Angry youths on Wednesday raised tension in Kaduna when they attempted to deal with the driver of a petrol tanker that crushed a young girl to death along Kachia road in Kaduna .

The arrival of soldiers however, restored orderliness and calmed nerves in the area, even as the girl killed was yet to be identified.

Angry youths had earlier besieged the Samrada area where the accident occurred, and threatened jungle justice on the vehicle and the driver.

According to an eye witness,,operatives of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) on duty at the Command Junction rushed to the accident scene but were prevented from doing anything by the angry youths.

The arrival of Police operatives couldn’t help matters due to the large number of angry youths, but the situation was brought under control when soldiers arrived the scene.

Although the police were yet to react, journalists were told that “an unfortunate accident occurred some moments ago around 911 restaurant and Samrada. A tanker ran over a girl and it was fatal. The girl was badly mutilated and still stuck in between the tyres of the truck.”

“Our marshals at command junction quickly rush to the site to render whatever help necessary, but irate youths asked the marshals to leave as they plan to unleash mayhem.”

“We quickly informed the police who arrived but discovered they need reinforcement.”