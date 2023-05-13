Teni takes ‘No Days Off’ with dreamy new single

…as the Afrobeats artist shows off her incredible vocal range on her latest cut

By Adeola Badru

One of the most unique and exciting voices on the scene, Teni takes things a new direction with club-ready single ‘No Days Off’, out May 12th on Platoon. ‘No Days Off’ sees Teni reflect on her journey thus far, highlighting the value of a great support system, diligence, persistence and consistency as she gears up for her busiest year to date.

An uplifting vibe starter, ‘No Days Off’ pairs sharp Afropop percussion with ethereal synth melodies and Teni’s fluid, genre-hopping vocals. Starting off as a freestyle, the song was born after Teni heard the beat at a friends house and it stopped her in her tracks.

It was made in different stages around the world and has already generated a lot of buzz online and IRL at Odunsi (The Engine)’s Lagos Concert.

Teni says: ”No Days Off’ was made everywhere in the world – that’s why it really is called, ‘No Days Off’. It was made in Lagos, it was made in LA, some parts of it were also made in Cape Town.”

She adds: “I love this song, it means so much to me and I know you guys are also going to find your meaning to it.”

In the lyrics, Teni referenced her love of basketball – you can catch her at the next Atlanta Hawks game ;) and gives a shout out to her homies and hometowns: “I’ve been shooting hoops on the court with no days off.”

“And you know I put my life on the line and it paid off. Just imagine if I didn’t leave Atlanta for Lagos /Tobi, Bunmi, Brenda & Wale, that’s my day ones”

Following the success of last year’s ‘MAITAMA (Going)’, a head-turning collaboration with Mayorkun, Ch’cco and the late Costa Titch, Teni’s latest single once again shows off the stylistic range and melodic power the songstress possesses.

Earlier this year, Teni made her debut on COLORS, she featured on Stormzy’s latest album This Is What I Mean and has previously collaborated with Wizkid and Davido.

Teni is known for uplifting, stylistically eclectic songs that stand apart from her Afro-pop contemporaries. She first came to prominence in 2018, when a series of songs including ‘Case’ found a streaming audience numbering in the millions. Her debut EP, Billionaire, followed in 2019.

The same year she was nominated for a BET Award for Best New International Act and an MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act, before teaming up with DJ Neptune on the next year’s The Quarantine Playlist EP. Teni’s acclaimed LP WONDALAND followed in 2021, with the star going independent that same year.