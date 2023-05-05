Teenager kills mom in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Police in Kano have confirmed the killing of one Malama Jummai, by her teenage biological son, who stabbed her severally with a knife, Wednesday evening.

Confirming the incident, the police image maker, Abdullahi Haruna, said the incident is still being investigated and details will soon be made public.

Kano metropolis was thrown into shock in the night of the incident following reports that the middle aged boy identified as Iro Kwarangwal of Karshen Kwalta, Rimin Kebe, outskirt of Kano metropolis stabbed his biological mother, Jummai to death.

However, an eyewitness Muhammadu Abdu who is also a neighbour to the deceased said the incident which occurred yesterday around 5:30PM was allegedly triggered by “disagreement between mother and child”.

“I was standing outside my house when I suddenly heard screaming from the deceased resident. Upon rushing in for possible help we found the deceased who was stabbed severally with a knife screaming for help” the eye witness added.“He further revealed that the suspect fled the scene shortly after he allegedly committed the crime against his mother.”