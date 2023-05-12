Teenager fakes own kidnap in Delta, demands N2m from parents

A teenager, who faked his own kidnap with his friends and demanded the sum of N2m from his parents as ransom has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a series of tweets on Friday.

He said, “The suspect, Ade Segun, planned his own kidnapped alongside two of his friends, Precious and Nonso, called Ade’s parents, and demanded the sum of N2,000,000.

“The parents reported at the police station in Warri, where a woman police played along, pretending to pay the ransom money.

“When the undercover policemen got to the location, they laid ambush and one of them precious came to pick the money, he was rounded up and arrested, he took them to the hideout where Ade and his other friend were arrested and confessed that it was all planned.”