Teenage and the challenges of teenagers

By Favour Amarachi Maduka

The teenage stage is the state of physical, mental and psychological development of a child between the age of 13-19 years.This stage can be called the impressionable stage. It brings about self discovery— body image, mental alertness, urge for social acceptance (behaviour)and academic progression.

Often times, the conceptual knowledge of these changes brings about the conflict on what they want for themselves, how they want to be addressed, choice of peer and so on. As a result, they are faced with some challenges.These challenges are not far fetched from:

Parenting, Self Esteem, Choice of career, and peer pressure.

Parenting: in parenting, when a child gets to the stage of adolescence, nurturing goes beyond providing their physical needs alone. Their mental health should be paramount. Many times, a teenager is faced with the conflict of confiding in his/her parents/guardian(s), especially when issues centered on sex education are often not vividly discussed.

They tend to shy away from such discussions as they find it embarrassing to do so with their teenage child(ren). Even when they do, it lacks depth. Take for instance; a single mother was having a discussion on sex education with her teenage girl child. In a bid to explain what led to her pregnancy, she said “I was on my way home from school when I met your father. He offered to give me a ride and I obliged. After that day, I discovered I was pregnant”.

The teenage child in this case is left with the mental discourse and questioning of , “can accepting a ride from the opposite sex lead to pregnancy”? “Do I have to reject similar offers just to avoid being pregnant”? Certainly not! Here, the parent failed to enlighten and vividly discuss what led to the birth of the child which can be pregnancy out of rape or consent.

Self Esteem: in prospect, this is the overall sense of personal value and self worth which can be influenced by body image, social circumstances, personal abilities, health and sense of belonging. The presence of all these factors can either enhance (high self-esteem)or retard (low self-esteem) a teenager’s personal value or self worth i.e the changes(body image, increase in the urge for social acceptance and mental alertness) that occur during this stage are all embodied in what forms their self esteem.

A teenager’s self-esteem needs to be constantly checked (high or low)as this tends to affect their mental and psychological health. Some teenagers shared their experiences thus:

” I realized that I wasn’t intellectually and academically sound, it made me timid and affected my self-esteem”.

“I was skinny and tall, my face had acnes and my body structure wasn’t one to boast about. Then I become depressed and withdrawn”.

Choice of career: many teenagers are left with no coach or mentor to guide them on their choice of career, help them discover their innate or latent talents and skills which can ultimately lead to setback, distortion in life and mediocrity.

“I grew with the care of just my mother . She was a single mum who had to work round the clock to make earns meet. No one was available. I was left to take care of myself and be independent. As I grow older, my ambition and vision in life was uncertain— no knowledge of what I want to make out of life. I was left with the mentality of passing through the walls of school (secondary) just to graduate as others. My choice of career wasn’t specific and after graduation, I was disoriented”.

A teenager needs a MAP – Mentor , Advocate and Parent that should serve as a compass leading him/her to the right direction.

Peer pressure: this is a significant aspect that needs to be perused. A teenager definitely is always with his/her peer either in school , church, mosque, home and the society at large. The interaction amongst themselves brings about influence and they are prone to negative social vices such as gangsterism, prostitution, cultism, drug addiction and so on.

In a research and counseling program held ,some teenagers were given a voice to speak. Some commented;

“I was asked to get myself a boyfriend by my friend before she can continue to associate with me”.

“In a bit to proof to my friends that I wasn’t timid and cowardly, I was introduced to drugs”.

“I was ill-treated by my guardians. No one to talk to. Then, I found solace in the company of my friends who were famous for their notorious acts and I became a part of them”.

The challenges faced by teenagers cannot be overemphasized as these bring us to the awakening that:

Teenagers are sub-adults who need to be constantly reprimanded, encouraged, guided and monitored.

Regardless of the fact that their perspective about life might be different, they should be given a listening ear, a voice and a sense of belonging.

Their mental health should be constantly diagnosed through symposiums, summits, and enlightenment programmes as these will help enhance their psychological and psychosocial state.

They should also be included in activities such as skill acquisition schemes that they seem interested in. As this tends to make them perform better and create a niche for themselves.

The world of the teenager is a different world entirely— brotherhood where a kindred spirit is forged. If not constantly checked, they can be prone to various social vices and they might not get it right as they grow older.

Favour Amarachi Maduka is a teacher and Teenage Coach.