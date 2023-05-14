Tearful Pogba injured again in first start for over a year

Paul Pogba’s first competitive start in over a year ended in tears on Sunday after yet another injury forced him out of Juventus’ Serie A clash with Cremonese.

France midfielder Pogba, 30, was substituted 23 minutes into Sunday’s match in Turin and left the field with his jersey covering his face to hide his dismay as the home fans gave him a warm but worried applause.

He had pulled up in agony after putting in a routine cross before sinking to the turf and getting on-pitch treatment on his left thigh.

Pogba has missed a huge chunk of the season following his return from Manchester United last summer after suffering a serious injury to his right knee pre-season.

He initially elected to not to go under the knife in a bid to make the World Cup in Qatar.

However, despite later changing his mind, Pogba didn’t recover in time to play for France who lost their crown as world champions in a thrilling final with Argentina.

He returned to action at the end of February and has made a series of appearances as a substitute as he tried to recover full fitness, with a right thigh injury in March slowing his progress.

Pogba’s previous competitive start had been in United’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool in April last year, when he went off injured early in the first half and did not play again that season.