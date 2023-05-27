TBS in new look for Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s 2nd term inauguration

•as residents troop out for photo exhibitions of the Governor’s achievements

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for the second term, the historic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), venue of the event is already wearing an impressive new look.

TBS, located in Lagos Island and close to the Lagos House, Marina on Saturday witnessed massive decoration and aesthetic improvements as members of the Inauguration committee and vendors monitored the level of work at the venue.

The VIP stand located at the centre of TBS wore a very exquisite and colourful look with the decorators still putting finishing touches to it as on Saturday afternoon.

The decorators were seen arranging some platforms located close to the VIP stand, where the rituals of the swearing-in would be performed during the inauguration.

At the venue on Saturday, some members of the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) were also seen within TBS perfecting their match and other displays.

In a related development, some residents trooped out on Saturday for the “Greater Lagos Exhibition”, a pictorial exhibition on the works of Governor Sanwo-Olu from May 29, 2019, to date.

The eight-day photo exhibition held at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, runs daily from 10 am to 6 pm, started last Sunday and will end tomorrow, Sunday.

Speaking during the pictorial exhibition of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration, some residentss expressed their satisfaction with the incumbent government, commending the Governor for delivering dividends of democracy to Lagos residents in line with the six pillars of THEMES developmental agenda.

The pictorial exhibition showcased some of the projects undertaken and commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the last four years.

Some of the projects include: the Agege Pen Cinema, Blue Rail Line, John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and Tradition, Eleko Junction-Epe Rigid Pavement Road, Onikan Multi Level Car Park, Yaba and Oyingbo flyovers, Lagos Water Ways, LASWA Control Room, and Oba Sekumade and Agric Ishawo roads in Ikorodu, among others.