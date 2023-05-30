TASUED shut for two weeks over students/community clash

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The management of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State has approved a two weeks closure of the school.

It would be recalled that the management of the institution had earlier shut down the school following the bloody clash between the host community, Imaweje and students living in the community.

The clash had led to the death of one of the students, while four houses including that of the community leader and a bakery were set ablaze.

Rising from the emergency Senate meeting on Tuesday, the management made some resolutions.

The Public Relations Officer of the school, Mrs Ayotunde Odubela, in a statement, titled “Update on Imaweje/Students fracas” issued on Tuesday, and made available to Vanguard, said a committee had been set up to investigate both remote and immediate causes of the violence.

The statement read partly, “Senate approved two weeks break for the closure of the university.

“The closure is to allow the university to carry out investigations into the immediate and remote causes of the crisis.

“A committee to be headed by the former Dean, Students Affairs and Dean, College of Vocational and Technology Education, Prof B.J.O.Ayorinde was set up to carry out necessary investigations and advise the Senate on how to avert future occurrences.

“A delegation to be led by Dean, Student Affairs, Prof Oluseyi Adejoye should immediately pay a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased.

“The university appreciates the role played by the police and military in restoring peace and order in the communities

“It calls on students and parents to remain calm while appealing to the host communities to allow a continuous harmonious relationship that had hitherto existed with the university and its hosts to continue.

“The situation has since returned to normalcy.”