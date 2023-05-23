Taraba Governor-elect tasked to recruit more teachers

By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has tasked the governor elect, Kefas Agbu, to recruit more teachers into the state teaching service to increase the manpower of model schools across the state.

The Chairman of Taraba SUBEB, Yakubu Agbaizo, Monday at the Commissioning of a Model School in Jalingo, the state capital also lamented the dearth of teachers.

According to him, “for now we have limitation of teachers. We have put a lot of infrastructure on ground and we will want the next government to look at the issue of teachers.

“Employment of teachers as well as ensuring adequate welfare for them should be some of th3 focus of the incoming administration. “

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Johannes Jigem, further explained that the number of primary schools in the state have increased from 1826 to 2290, while that of secondary schools moved from 225 to 306 under the outgoing administration.

He also informed that the newly inaugurated model school comprises of “a pre-nursery, nursery, primary and junior secondary schools, ECCDE furniture, staff quarters consisting of two bedroom twin flats, 15 reconstructed classrooms, a fully equipped laboratory and library, a sick bay, and a motorized borehole.”

Governor Darius Ishaku, who was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, cationed the host community to protect the edifice against vandals who might be lurking to loot and destroy the property.