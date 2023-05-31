Taraba Gov sacks 16 LG caretaker chairmen

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has dissolved the caretaker committee Chairmen of the 16 local government areas of the state.

The directive was given few hours after he assumed office as governor of the state.

This was contained in a statement, by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda.

According to him, “ The dissolution took effect on the 29th of May 2023.

“The former CTC Chairmen have been directed by the Executive Governor to hand over all government property in their possession to the Head of Local Government Administration HOLGA of their respective Councils with immediate effect.”