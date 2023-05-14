Tambuwal calls for unity among re-elected, incoming PDP Govs

Aminu Tambuwal

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum PDP GF, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has enjoined re-elected and incoming governors of the PDP to close ranks, love one another and unite in order to continue to set the democratic pace for others to follow.

This, he noted is the surest way to continue delivering dividends of democracy to the people who elected them into office, waxing stronger and achieving their mission and vision.

Tambuwual gave the advice at a special program of the Forum held at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja, yesterday.

He advised the Governors to always strive to put their personal interests behind that of the PDP, the people and the nation.

The outgoing Sokoto State Governor equally expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their support and understanding while he provided leadership as one among equals.

He said, “Gathered here today, are past Governors who served meritoriously as Chairmen of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“These men at different times piloted the transformation agenda which we all enjoy at various levels in various states today.

“For my colleagues, out-going Governors of our Forum, I commend all of you for your solidarity and comradeship.

“As a first among equals, I can vouch for the warm support and friendship of all the Governors of our Party.

“Sometimes, it was tough agreeing in all things, but we never forgot to put our interests behind that of our party, people and nation.

“The moments we have shared under this Forum have been moments of joy, learning, comradeship support for one another and a desire for the best of our Party, States and country. To you all, I express my gratitude.”

Earlier while welcoming the newly elected Governors of the PDP, on behalf of his colleagues in the Forum, Tambuwal said, “You are the shinning armours of the party going forward. We are happy to bequeath to you, a Forum that is strong, cohesive and vocal in the defence of democracy and good governance in the country.

“With the calibre of the Governors-elect I see here today, I can say confidently that our Forum is going to be in good hands.”

At the award ceremony which took place afterwards, four of PDP-GF’s former Chairmen- ex-Governors Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo State), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe State) and Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa State) were honoured.

The event had in attendance major party stakeholders including its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The four former Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) were honoured in appreciation of their selfless and invaluable roles.

While Dankwabo and Dickson personally received their awards, presented by the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagum, Fayose’s award was received on his behalf by Hajia Aisha Ibrahim, while that of Mimiko was received on his behalf by a former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

At the event which was chaired by a former Vice President, Architect Namadi Sambo, Governor Tambuwal lauded those honoured for piloting the forum’s transformation agenda which “we all enjoy at various levels in various states today”.

The Governors-Elect of the PDP, who were received into the Forum and given awards were: Pastor Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom), Peter Ndubusi Mbah (Enugu State), Agbu Kefas (Taraba State), Ameopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State).

Also welcomed were three re-elected Governors, namely: Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Similarly, all outgoing PDP Governors:

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State (Chairman); Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State (Vice Chairman); Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Gov. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; and Gov. Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba were also honoured during the ceremony for all their services to the Forum.

The guest lecturer at the event, a renowned Economist, Dr Muda Yusuf harped on the imperative need to review the current revenue Allocation formula in the country in order to take into account the increasing responsibilities of the States.