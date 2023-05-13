Take urgent measures to curb hardship of Nigerians, ActionAid tells Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AMID soaring poverty levels, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, yesterday, asked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to take urgent measures after swearing-in on May 29, 2023, to curb the hardship of Nigerians.

The Board of Trustees, BoT, AAN, made the call in a statement signed by Board Chair, Dr Jummai Umar-Ajijola, AAN, after a review of the state of the nation at her 49th meeting held in Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “In the short term, the president-elect is advised to take measures such as improving the distribution infrastructure, crack down on fuel hoarding and diversion, and increasing fuel importation.

“In the long term, Nigeria must invest in domestic refining capacity, diversify the economy to reduce dependence on oil, and promote alternative energy sources.”

“The Federal and State Governments, INEC, CSOs (Civil Society Organisations), and all stakeholders involved in Nigeria’s electioneering must work together to audit the entire election process from the beginning to the end. This must include a national debate to address all the critical challenges that still confront our electoral process to ensure more transparency and help to build peoples’ confidence in the democratic process.

Backtrack on borrowing spree

The Federal Government must backtrack on its borrowing spree and proffer workable & sustainable solutions to grow the economy rather than a fixation on distributing $16 per person for 2 years which will have minimal or no impact in lowering the cost of living and poverty. The fresh request of President Muhammadu Buhari for a loan of 800 million dollars days to his exit from office is appalling and the Senate must reject this in its entirety.

The incoming administration under the leadership of President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should prioritize the conduct of a national census because the data so sourced is crucial for policymaking, planning, and resource allocation. A successful census will be critical for Nigeria’s development. Hard-to-reach communities and locations with security threats must be adequately planned for.

Ensure availability, and accessibility of new Naira notes before December 31

Ahead of the December 31st, 2023, deadline for the validity of the old naira notes, as declared by the Supreme Court, the Central Bank of Nigeria should focus on not just reducing the number of naira notes in circulation to control inflation, it must also make the currency difficult to counterfeit. The CBN must plan to prevent subjecting Nigerians to the level of hardship experienced in the 1st quarter of 2023.

Develop flood response plans, promote awareness of flood risks

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) must be pragmatic about working with state and local governments and communities to develop flood response plans and promote awareness of flood risks. Additionally, government agencies must provide training and capacity building to relevant stakeholders to enhance their ability to respond to flooding; the Federal and State emergency interventions must be commensurate with the level of flood impact; governments at all tiers must increase their investment in infrastructure and technology and enhance coordination and communication among relevant stakeholders; All concerned stakeholders must promote community participation and awareness of flood risks and integrate early warning systems with broader disaster management and climate resilience strategies.

Prioritize funding of security agents

The incoming government must prioritize funding to all security agents in Nigeria to enhance intelligence services and improve infrastructure through training and standardized equipment. This should also include strengthening community policing initiatives.