Take-off of LAUTECH, Iseyin campus sacrosanct, C’ttee vows

….as NCC begins construction of 250-seater capacity ICT centre

By Adeola Badru

The Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee of the Iseyin community on the establishment of the College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), Waheed Olaniyan has vowed that the take-off of the college, as pronounced by Governor Seyi Makinde is sacrosanct.

He made the vow yesterday, at the handover of land for the construction of 250-seater capacity Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre to a special team from the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) and the contractor of the project, held at the Iseyin-Okeho road.

Olaniyan disclosed that the people of Iseyin and Oke-Ogun have been grateful to the governor for establishing the college in the community, saying the gesture would improve the socio-economic outlook of the region.

The former lawmaker added that the planned protest by some people in Ogbomoso against the establishment of the campus was in bad taste as LAUTECH belonged to all the communities that make up the state and not Ogbomoso alone.

Recalled jingle was released over the weekend by a particular group from Ogbomoso, calling on all the indigenes of the community to join a protest against the establishment of the new campus of LAUTECH at Iseyin.

He used the occasion to appreciate the Chairman, Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, for deeming it fit to construct the 250-seater ICT centre for the new campus, saying it was an indication that the college would be commencing academic works with ease, with the ICT centre in place.

He said: “We appreciate our amiable governor for the establishment of this campus and the gesture has really gotten the appreciation of the people of Iseyin with their votes for his second term, we are grateful, we heard that some people are planning to protest on Monday at Ogbomoso against the take-off of the campus, this is in bad taste, the Ogbomoso people have been partners in the progress of Oyo State with us over time, why are they creating this divisive tendency now?”

“When we look at it closely, LAUTECH is a university-owned by Oyo State and not Ogbomoso, every community in the State has a stake in the institution and the establishment of a college of the university in Iseyin will boost its development and help the State achieve its set goals in using education to broaden human development,” he added.

The contractor of the construction of the 250-seater ICT centre, Still Earth Holdings, represented by its Head, Business Development and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Oladipo Oshodi promised that the project will be delivered within the next twelve months, as mandated by NCC.

He said the college should expect a quality job that will stand the test of time and benefit students, management of the institution and the entire community.

The NCC team was led by the Director, Projects Department, Mr. Phillip Eretan while the management team of LAUTECH was headed at the occasion by the Provost of the College, Prof. Jacob Gbemiga Adewale.

Also present at the event was Alhaji Saheed Alaran, who represented the Chairman, Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum, Alhaji Ahmed Raji SAN; the Ikolaba of Iseyin, High Chief Ismahil Odubiyi; the Chairman of Iseyin, Mufutau Abilawon; members of Iseyin Development Union (I.D.U), Iseyin Council of Societies (ICS), Elders Council, among others.