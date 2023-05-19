Tail-wagging tale of Oreoluwa Osoba and Duke

By Osa Mbonu

A Nigerian entrepreneur is making waves on social media, captivating audiences with his dog, Duke. The man behind the lens, Oreoluwa Osoba, has combined his passion for pets with his knack for storytelling, showcasing the fun and unique experiences he shares with his Miniature Schnauzer.

Despite holding a BSc in Computer Science, Oreoluwa took an unconventional route. “I have always loved dogs ever since I was little… I just want to show the world how to love a dog and the crazy fun we get into,” Osoba said, describing his mission.

Finding pet-friendly spaces in Lagos presents a significant challenge, but this hasn’t deterred him. “Lagos doesn’t have a lot of pet-allowed parks or places so it’s kinda hard to go out with your pet,” Osoba explained. Yet, he always manages to find ways for him and Duke to enjoy their time together.

The joy Osoba experiences in caring for Duke is evident, but what warms his heart the most are the messages he receives from followers inspired by their relationship. “When people message me and tell me I make them want to get a puppy, or they love how well I take care of Duke, I consider that as my greatest accomplishment,” he beamed.

His unique approach to sharing his life with Duke has garnered attention on Instagram and TikTok, with viewers eagerly tuning in to see what the duo is up to each day. “I wanted the world to see what crazy fun we have and how Duke just showed another side of me I never knew I had,” Osoba shared, talking about the inspiration behind Duke’s social media pages.

An average day for Duke, as described by Osoba, is both organized and engaging. “We wake up by 6am… he goes for a potty break, then breakfast, then I groom him, then we play, then he sleeps and watches TV… then lunch and another potty break and playtime, then afternoon nap, then dinner and the last potty break then cuddle time with daddy.”

With this lively schedule, Osoba certainly lives by his motto: “live life to the fullest and make sure you record it all the way.”

Despite the hurdles, Osoba’s tale paints a clear picture of the love and joy that comes with being a pet parent. His and Duke’s journey continues to inspire many to invite a furry friend into their lives.