Tackle insecurity with iron fist, Nigeria’s unsafe, ActionAid tells FG

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

An international nonprofit organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Wednesday, asked the Federal Government to tackle insecurity with an iron fist as Nigeria is unsafe for human existence.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, while lamenting the recent attacks and killings in some States, and described it as a disturbing massacre.

AAN also condemned the killing of four Consulate workers and their Police escorts in Anambra and pointed out that the continuous rise in insecurity is dangerous to the economy.

The statement reads in part, “ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has been following the unfolding killings in Kaduna and Jos and recently in Anambra with keen interest and has deemed it fit to address this, in addition to other emerging insecurity trends across the nation, that have led to the displacement of families and communities and economic disruption in affected locations.

“Evidently, In the weeks leading to the general elections, insecurity was noticeably reduced across the country but now seemingly rapidly increasing again with banditry, kidnapping, and livestock rustling with most of the incidents occurring in the middle belt and northern Nigeria, which represent the country’s farming belt.

“Worthy of mention is the killing of four Consulate workers and their Police Escorts in Anambra, the disturbing massacre of about 130 women and children in Jos and the unending killings in Southern Kaduna.

“We cannot also forget the reported killing of about 33 persons in Zango, Kataf in Southern Kaduna on the 16th of April 2023, the kidnapping of students at GSS in Kachia, Kaduna state alongside others and the abductions in Zamfara, Kaduna and other places across the nation.

“Sadly, on the aggregate, it is estimated that over ₦5 billion was paid as ransom to kidnappers over the last five years according to SBM Intelligence, indicating that the country’s kidnapping industry is witnessing an ugly boom.

“The continuous rise in insecurity is dangerous to the economy and a turn-off to investors. The insecurity trend, particularly as a new administration takes over will not only decrease investors’ confidence, but it will eventually lead to a decline in foreign direct investment.

“Multinationals and other foreign investors in the country may begin to redirect their investments to more stable and secure locations that offer better protection for their resources and operation.

“A continuous attack on humanitarian workers as seen in Anambra may also disrupt the delivery of aid and limit the ability of humanitarian workers to provide essential services to those in need.

“ActionAid Nigeria, therefore, calls on the Federal, State and Local Governments to wake up to their primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of her Citizenry. The depth of insecurity in the nation requires deploying dire measures like the use of technology for security surveillance, crime fighting and for track and rescue.

“All tiers of Government and the security agents are also reminded that the citizens are the cornerstone of a nation’s development, and their skills, labour, creativity, and active participation in social, economic, and political spheres are essential for driving progress, fostering innovation and building a prosperous and sustainable society.”

Meanwhile, AAN in the statement also counselled that, “kidnapping is a complex issue induced by various socio-economic factors such as hunger and poverty. Hence a comprehensive kinetic and non-kinetic approach that includes promoting digital financial transactions with the peculiarities of the rural and excluded communities considered, increased social interventions and effective law enforcement must be deepened across the nation. Citizens are also enjoined to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities and individuals to the appropriate authorities while also collaborating with relevant authorities in identifying kidnapping risks and preventive measures within their localities.”