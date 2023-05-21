Swear you didn’t steal, build houses, El-Rufai challenges ex-Kaduna govs

El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state has challenged former governors in the state to swear with the Holy Qur’an that they did not steal from public funds to build houses in the state and in Dubai.

He threw the challenge in his valedictory media chat on the Hausa service of the Kaduna state media corporation (KSMC).

According to El-Rufa’i, one of the former Governors built a mansion on Jabi Road, Kaduna GRA allegedly with stolen money.

“Let the past Governors face the people of Kaduna State and swear with the Holy Qur’an that they never stole from the government coffers. I can swear I never stole a Kobo from the government coffers.”

“I am happy with what we have seen. The work we have started and the quality of the works, we are going to spend years enjoying them.,” he said.