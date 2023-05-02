Suspension order on Aivoji, Benedict unlawful —Lagos PDP

LAGOS—MEMBERS of the State Working Committee, SWC, and the State Executive Committee, SEC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, described the purported suspension of the party’s state Chairman and his Deputy, Messrs Philip Aivoji and Tai Benedict, as unlawful and unconstitutional.

In a communiqué by 27 of the 39-member SEC, the party considered the action of the disgruntled five members of the SWC usurping the constitutional responsibilities of the majority of the SWC and the SEC, as a nullity ab-initio and an unprecedented level of impunity, as they lacked the constitutional powers and the required number to execute such a dastardly act.

The communiqué further added that the State Working Committee and indeed the State Executive Committee has no constitutional power to take any disciplinary action against the state chairman or to ratify the suspension or disciplinary action against the said state officer of the party as such power resides with the National Executive Committee of the Party (NEC) by Section 57 sub-section 7 of the constitution of the party (2017 as amended).

“Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no executive at any level except the National Executive Committee (NEC) shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate to or concern a member of the NEC, Deputy Governors, or members of the National Assembly”, the communiqué quoted Section 57, Subsection 7 of the party’s constitution.

In his remarks, the party’s state secretary, Mr Soji Orioye, said: “The ignorance displayed by the five dissident members, who pretended as if they were not aware that the matter was already a subject of litigation before a court of competent jurisdiction and a Federal High Court in Lagos State.”

According to him, their actions amount to contempt of court adding that sooner or later they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.