Suspension gale rocks Edo APC

By Ozioruva Aliu

ALL is not well with the Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, as suspensions and rebuttals have trailed the party since the supplementary election that ceded the majority seats in the state House of Assembly to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The latest is the purported suspension of a former Attorney-General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Henry Idahagbon, over alleged anti-party activities.

The leadership of the party, which announced the suspension of Idahagbon, yesterday, said the decision was reached following the outcome of a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the former commissioner in accordance with Article 21 (B) of the APC constitution, March 2022 (as amended).

The suspension letter, which was endorsed by the chairman of the party in Egor, Chief Emmanuel Iyase, Osaro Osa Eribo (Vice Chairman), Joshua Uwagboe (Secretary), and 17 others was addressed to the state chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (retd), Lawrence Okah, and copied Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

But when contacted, Idahagbon, said: “Those who suspended me are jokers and should not be taken seriously. It is just an April Fool joke coming at the end of April, when it should have come on April 1.”

Part of the letter reads, “That subject to the provisions of our party’s constitution and the rights to fair hearing, Henry Idahagbon was invited severally by the Local Government Disciplinary Committee but blatantly refused to honour the invitation, thereby flouting rules, regulation and decisions of the party. See article 21: vii of APC Constitution.

“That Henry Idahagbon encouraged, sponsored and openly aided aspirants against the party and devoted his chambers to challenge and file an action in court against the party, with case in suit no. FHC/13/CO/52/21 against the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress as enshrined in the provisions of our party’s constitution. This, of course, is in contravention of article 21. xi of APC Constitution.

“That we have irrefutable facts, that Henry Idahagbon did not vote in the last elections. This fact was further re-echoed by his ward chairman, Mr. Nosa Oviarobo at an enlarged meeting of APC Egor LGA. Instead, he was busy hob-nobbling with PDP leaders, who he several times mingled with and was seen in a political meeting at the GRA residence of the Esama of Benin.”