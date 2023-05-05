Suspended Adamawa REC gets bail

Emerging reports have revealed that suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who is under police probe may have been granted bail.

It was gathered that two of the commissioners and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) undergoing interrogation at the Police Headquarters in connection with the Adamawa Governorship Election fiasco were also reportedly freed to go.

They were released on administrative bail and with conditions. But, they must deposit their travel passports; and their movement is restricted within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was learnt that a senator stood surety for Yunusa-Ari after he was interrogated for three days while in the custody of the police.

Inspector-General of Police Alkali Baba also personally interrogated the REC, the national commissioners and the others.

With the IG during the session, it was learnt were Deputy Inspectors-General. Yunusa-Ari, according to sources exchanged words with the INEC commissioners over the claim that he fled and was incommunicado.

The session dwelt on allegations of bribing during the April 15 Supplementary election after which REC declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Ayisetu Dahiru Binani as governor-elect, which collation of results was going on in usurpation of the Returning Officer’s role.

It was gathered that the police restricted the suspects’ movement to enable them to invite all the officials at short notice when needed.

A top source said, “Our investigators have interacted with the REC, some INEC National Commissioners and other officials undergoing interrogation. We have asked the affected officials to submit their travelling documents.

“The REC promised to drop his passport at the Force Headquarters yesterday.

“ And if it is necessary to arraign any of the officials after the conclusion of the ongoing investigation, it will be easier.”

The source added, “In line with the law and international best practices, the police have granted bail to the REC, the National Commissioners and all officials under investigation. They have been released accordingly.

“The bail surety for the REC is a Senator.

“But all those quizzed got an advisory to limit their media visibility for unfettered investigation.”

The source said placing the REC and others on bail will not prejudice the probe.

The source added: “With the involvement of the IGP and his management team, you can determine the commitment attached to this case. Granting bail will not hamper the investigation.

“There were allegations and counter-allegations on nocturnal meetings, choice dinner and bribery scandal during the elections.

“Detectives will look into this dimension of influence peddling and bribery. The scope of investigation will be widened. “

All those summoned were grilled by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team unit of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB).

When contacted by Vanguard, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said it is a bailable offence and promised to get back to Vanguard after confirmation.