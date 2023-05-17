Suspected kidnappers kill 1, abduct 3 in Kwara – Police

The Police Command in Kwara has confirmed the killing of one person and abduction of three others by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the incident took place on May 16, at Ijara-Isin, in Isin Local Government Area of the state.

Okasanmi operatives had been drafted to the area to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, gave the name of the dead person as Adeyemi of Pamo Isin.

He advised people to be security conscious and report suspected movements to security agencies to prevent breaches.