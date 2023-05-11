Suspected Internet fraudster disguises as female to evade arrest

· Arrested alongside 32 others

By Evelyn Usman

An attempt by a suspected internet fraudster to disguise as a female to evade arrest has been foiled by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The suspect, Owoseni Gabriel, alongside 32 others was arrested in the Iyana Ipaja area of the state during a sting operation by the operatives.

Gabriel, 32, reportedly wore a female dress, padded bra and wig, pretending to be a woman.

The Commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, said, “Gabriel was arrested alongside Salaudeen Hammed, Akinsanya Olamilekan, Olamofe Joshua, Akindele Saheed, Damilare Micheal, Patoki Ayomiku, Olakunle Ismail, Babalola Ayomide, Afolabi Olaibola, Abiodun Olayinka, Samuel Ogunyemi, Adebayo Olarewaju, Abdul-Fatai Olawale and Hassan Ayofe.

Others are: Samson Jeremiah, Kolawole Afeez, Owoseni Gabriel, Makinde Oluwasegun, Daniel Seun, Adefolahan Israel, Olusegun Emmanuel, Olawore Micheal, Hammed Raheem, Micheal Tunde, Francis Chibundu, Jesse Oluwatobiloba, Adenekan Ayotunde, Qudus Adeyi, Sulaimon Oladimeji, Kayode Sunday, Daniel Owosine, and Boluwatife Gbolahan.

“They were arrested on May 2, 2023 at the Iyana Ipaja axis of Lagos State, following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young boys involved in computer-related fraud.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Camry 2005 model, a Toyota Camry 2009 model, mobile phones and laptop computers. The suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.