Supreme Court verdict: Jegede congratulates Adeleke, Osun People

—- Says it’s victory for democracy

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede(SAN), has congratulated the Osun State governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Jegede, in a statement he signed and posted on his Twitter Account, also congratulated the entire people and residents of Osun State for the tenacious and dogged fight to keep their mandate.

He described the pronouncement of the Supreme Court that Governor Ademola Adeleke was duly elected as Governor of the State at the July 16 governorship election as a victory for democracy.

Jegede said, “I congratulate His Excellency Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke @AAdeleke_01 and the entire people and residents of Osun State for the tenacious and dogged fight to keep their mandate. By this victory, good has triumphed over evil and light over darkness. Congratulations!”

The Supreme Court in its ruling, said Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to prove its case of improper accreditation of voters and over-voting against Adeleke.

A five-member panel of the apex court held that the court of appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as governor.

Recall that Eyitayo Jegede was the chairman of the Osun State Reconciliation Committee which brought factions of the PDP in the state to agree to work together to achieve success in the gubernatorial election.

Eyitayo said then that the committee was able to extract commitments from all the factions, adding that they have all agreed that the only way to achieve success is to present a united front.

He added that “We also recommended that NWC should follow up and show more interest in what is happening in Osun State because Osun State is doable for PDP.