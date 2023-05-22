Home » Politics » Supreme Court to deliver judgment May 26 in PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima
Politics

May 22, 2023

Supreme Court to deliver judgment May 26 in PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima

Atiku

 The Supreme Court has adjourned until May 26 to deliver judgment in a  case by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and Kassim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

The PDP had urged the apex court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi (NAN)

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.