‘Support your husbands’ — Aisha Buhari tells wives of governors

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

First Lady Aisha Buhari has asked wives of incoming and re-elected Governors to support their husbands who are the State Executives to turn the current challenges the country was faced with into opportunities for creating a new Nigerian that is safe, secure and sustainable.

According to her, the wives of the Governors must remember that their first duty is to serve their communities as well as remain committed to the development of a new Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the Induction Programme for Governors’ wives, the wife of the President pleaded with them that irrespective of their differences and experiences, the challenges should not stop their commitments to serve Nigeria better.

According to Aisha Buhari, the renewed hope for the spouses of the Governors is a vision that requires capacity building and strategies for more impactful democratic change and inclusion.

She said, “Irrespective of our differences and experiences, our challenges should not deter our commitments to serve Nigeria better. Our “renewed hope” is a vision that requires capacity building and strategies for more impactful democratic change and inclusion. This summit is hence important in providing participants, opportunities to fine-tune their collective vision for more effective democratization.

“Let us try and turn our current challenges into opportunities for creating a new Nigerian that is safe, secure and sustainable. On this note,, I plight challenge all to remain focused, dedicated and committed to the flight of our children and the nation.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal in his remarks has urged the Governors’wife to use the platform to effect change, to uplift communities, and to foster unity.

Tambuwal said, “Whether your advocacy for important causes, your work to promote education and health in initiatives, or your efforts to empower women and girls. This set of First Ladies have consistently demonstrated their ability to make a difference in the lives of those around them

“Your leadership and your unwavering commitment to the NGWF have been an inspiration to us all. You have shown us the Governors what is possible when we work together to build a brighter future for all.

“In this very important gathering, we have a wonderful blend of experience and fresh perspectives. To the outgoing and returning first ladies, thank you for your continued service and steadfast commitment to your respective states and to the immense support you provide to us your husbands, the governors. You have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals through your initiatives, programs, and advocacy. Your leadership has set the stage for progress, and we eagerly anticipate the heights the next sets of first ladies would reach in the future.

“To the incoming first ladies, today marks the beginning of an incredible journey. | urge you to embrace this opportunity with open hearts and open minds. You have been given a platform to effect change, to uplift communities, and to foster unity. Your unique voices, experiences, and passions will undoubtedly shape the narrative of your time as First Ladies. Use this privilege wisely, for the power of your influence can be transformative.

“Let us remember the power of our collective efforts. By collaborating, sharing best practices, and supporting one another, we can create a ripple effect that transcends state lines. Together, we can lead with a commitment to the betterment of our communities.

“| would like to reassure you that the Governors Forum is committed to continuing our support to your Forum. We understand that your work is integral to the success of our administrations, and we firmly believe in the importance of fostering a strong network and collaboration among our esteemed spouses.”