Support Akpabio, Abbas for Senate President, Reps’ Speaker, group appeals aspirants

Akpabio

…says Tinubu needs everyone’s support to succeed

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A group, the Progressive Mandate Alliance (PMA), has urged support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on his campaign promises.

The group also called on other aspirants for Senate President and the Speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja to celebrate Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima’s on Monday, National Chairman of PMA, Oba Adebayo M. Akinleye said, the call was part of the resolution of the communique of a meeting held earlier by members from 19 Northern states as well as members from Lagos and Osun States.

He said: “In view of the ongoing leadership contest of the National Assembly members, the executive committee of the PMA hereby express their support to the leadership of our great party the APC and the candidates of the party for the president of the Senate distinguished senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas for the speakership of the House of Representatives.

“The Tinubu-led administration needs to be supported at all levels, the subsequent emergence of these two respected individuals as president of the 10th Senate and Speaker of the 10th House of Representative is for equity, fairness and justice and the balance of our political equation would have been put to rest.

“On this note therefore, we wish to call on all other aspirants to tow the line of unity by supporting these gentlemen and by so doing they would be supporting and working in the interest of the party.

“Similarly, the meeting resolved to work by sensitizing the general public on the need to be patriotic and be their brothers’ keeper.”