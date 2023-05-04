Sudanese actress Asia Abdelmajid killed in Khartoum crossfire

By Biodun Busari

A popular Sudanese actress, Asia Abdelmajid was killed in crossfire in the north of the capital Khartoum, Sudan’s capital on Wednesday, as the infighting worsens.

Abdelmajid, who turned 80 last year, was famous for her theatre performances – first coming to prominence in the 1965 production of the play Pamseeka, BBC said.

The play was put on at the national theatre in Omdurman to mark the anniversary of Sudan’s first revolution against a coup leader.

She was regarded as a pioneer of the stage – and the country’s first professional stage actress, later retiring to become a teacher.

Her family disclosed she was buried within hours of her shooting on Wednesday morning in the grounds of a kindergarten where she was been most recently working.

The report said that it was too dangerous to take her to a cemetery.

It was not clear who fired the shot that killed her in the clashes in the northern suburb of Bahri.

But paramilitary fighters of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are established in their bases in residential areas across the city, continue to battle the army, which tends to attack from the air.

The RSF says the military tried to deploy members of the police’s special force unit on Wednesday – but the group alleges it rebuffed their ground offensive.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the warring factions to stop the fighting immediately before the conflict escalates into an all-out war.