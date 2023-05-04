Sudan: Why we were delayed for days in Egypt – Nigerian evacuees

By Victoria Ojeme

Nigerians that returned from war-torn Sudan have said they were delayed in Egypt because the Nigeria Mission was not ready to pay for their visa.

They, however, said that the federal government had disbursed funds to provide all necessary arrangements for them to leave the North African country.

These revelations were made by some of the Nigerian evacuees that returned to the country on Thursday.

The first batch of evacuees arrived in Abuja in Nigerian Air Force aircraft on Thursday morning.

One of the returnees who shared their experiences, Mr Ibrahim Musa, a student who lived on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum, said he was devastated when he heard sounds of gunshots and grenades.

“At the time I started hearing the sound of gunshots, the first thing that came to my mind was to escape and I thank God this is where I am,” Musa said.

Miss Fathai Adams Alliory said neither the Nigeria mission in Egypt nor the Mission in Sudan took care of them.

Alliory said, “They didn’t give us food, they didn’t give us water, they didn’t give us anything, we had to pay to take our bath, you pay to brush your teeth, you pay to do anything you want to do and things were very expensive there.

“We got to know that one of the reasons that we were delayed for days was that the Nigerian Mission in Egypt was not ready to pay for our visa, so the Egyptian government was waiting for us to pay for our visa and we learnt that, Federal government gave them money to make all the necessary arrangements for us to leave the country try.”

Azman Air has confirmed that its airbus is on its way to airlift Nigerian evacuees stranded in Egypt following evacuation from Sudan.

This was posted on Azman airline’s Facebook page reads, “Having obtained the necessary Approval in Egypt; Azman Air Airbus A340-600 with Registration 5N-AAM is on its way to Egypt to commence the evacuation of stranded Nigerians amid Sudan Crisis.

“This is a call to Serve and we are delighted to be of Great Service to our country.”

The Nigerian Airline in a tweet on Tuesday, May 2, stated it had received the approval of the Federal Government to airlift the stranded Nigerians.

Azman Airlines with an airbus of 400-seat capacity was said to have departed Abuja for Aswan at 3:45 pm.